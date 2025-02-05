The Maratha quota activist also claimed that the Dhangar community too was misled for ten years with the promise of reservation which did not materialise

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. File Pic

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who cares so much for his daughter does not show similar concern for the Maratha children and grant them reservation, reported news agency PTI.

Jarange was referring to Fadnavis's statement on Tuesday that he had postponed shifting to the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai until his daughter's Class 10 exams get over. The activist has undertaken several hunger strikes demanding quota in education and government jobs for the Maratha community.

"We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday....if he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn't he care for the children from the Maratha community?” said Jarange.

"For your daughter's sake, you are not shifting to another bungalow just 500 metres away....then why can't you see the plight of our kids who hang themselves if they get less marks in exams? Why doesn't the CM give them the reservation which is their right," the Maratha quota activist added.

Jarange also claimed that the Dhangar community too was misled for ten years with the promise of reservation which did not materialise.

Manoj Jarange seeks ED probe against Dhananjay Munde amid charges of scam

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde in view of the allegations of scam in the agriculture department that he handled in the previous government, reported the PTI.

Activist Anjali Damania earlier in the day alleged that there was a scam of Rs 88 crore in the agriculture department when Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state.

Despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates, she claimed.

Talking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra where he is currently under treatment, Manoj Jarange said, "The ED should carry out a probe against Munde in view of the charges of corruption," according to the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)