UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar, serves her notice for cancelling her candidature, debarment from future examinations/selections

Puja Khedkar, IAS probationer

Listen to this article Controversial IAS probationer to be dismissed, debarred x 00:00

Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar faces dismissal from the elite civil services as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has found that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name as well as that of her father and mother, her photograph/signature, email ID, mobile number and address.

The UPSC has served the officer a show-cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. The UPSC said in a statement on Friday that it had conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of “Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar”, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud detected

“From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address,” read the UPSC statement.

The UPSC further said it has initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution by filing a first information report (FIR) with the police authorities and has issued a show-cause notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, debarment from future examinations/selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. “It is categorically stated that in fulfilling its Constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of rules,” the commission added.

It said that the commission has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. “The commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised,” the statement read.

Recall to academy

On Tuesday, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, had recalled Khedkar. Her district training programme in Washim was stalled midway. She was asked to report to the Mussoorie Institute by July 23. Following the UPSC notice, she left Washim on Friday. Officials there said she hadn’t left her room for over three days, before departing. Two days ago, Khedkar had lodged a complaint against Pune Collector Suhas Diwase, who was her boss before she was transferred to Washim. Diwase had reported her for misconduct in the office and misusing a beacon on her private luxury car and illegally occupying a senior colleague’s cabin.

Khedkar was accused of furnishing false information, and questions were raised over her appointment under the Other Backward Class (OBC) and physically handicapped categories, despite being ranked low (821) in the 2022 UPSC civil services examination. The Union government’s Department of Personnel and Training had initiated an inquiry into allegations against Khedkar and set up a single-member committee.

Parents face action

After absconding, Puja’s mother Manorama was arrested for brandishing a gun to threaten a farmer’s family in Pune district. Her father Dilip, an ex-state pollution board officer, has been accused of threatening staff of the Pune collectorate. The father faces tax authorities and the police. He has reportedly sought anticipatory bail. Dilip had shown high income in his Lok Sabha election affidavit, blowing the lid off the family’s claim of eligibility under the economically weaker section of the OBC, for her appointment. Her claims of being physically disabled have been disputed.