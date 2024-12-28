Our constables are also patrolling in the area and action will be taken against those who park their vehicles illegally. On the very day that mid-day reported how illegal parking was clogging Gulmohar Road in Juhu, the traffic police fined the owners of 11 cars that were parked along the median on the busy road.

Parked vehicles from Mithibai college signal to Criticare hospital

Cops fine 11 for illegal parking on Juhu road

On the very day that mid-day reported how illegal parking was clogging Gulmohar Road in Juhu, the traffic police fined the owners of 11 cars that were parked along the median on the busy road.

A police official from the DN Nagar Traffic Division said, “We have taken action against 11 vehicles parked along the median of the road on Gulmohar Road on Friday night. Our constables are also patrolling in the area and action will be taken against those who park their vehicles illegally.”

Reacting to mid-day December 27 report, titled Juhu locals fed up of illegal parking on Gulmohar Road, a reader posted on X about how the road is also plagued by haphazardly parked auto rickshaws: “Gulmohar Cross 9 is taken up completely by rickshaw parking and cleaning. This is now spilling over onto interior roads. BMC and MTP need to establish clear zones and tow the rest.”

Ashok Pandit, activist, filmmaker and chairman of Gulmohar Area Society’s Welfare Group, said, “I would like to thank mid-day on behalf of local residents for writing about the illegal parking. We welcome the action taken by the traffic police authorities. All the bylanes of Juhu are filled with illegally parked cars and we expect the traffic police to keep taking action.”