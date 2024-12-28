Hello, BMC, please stop wasting taxpayers’ money

We must be careful not to overstretch budgets on grand openings and ground-breaking programmes as many a time, these are simply used as publicity showcases

The BMC has spent Rs 38 crore from the last financial year to date on the inaugurations and ground-breaking ceremony programmes linked to various projects. The amount will rise by the end of the present fiscal year as more bills will be approved, according to sources.

According to data received from the BMC, in the current financial year, Rs 10 crore has been spent so far on inaugurations and ground-breaking ceremonies. In 2023-24, 2022-2023 and 2021-2022, the civic body spent around Rs 28 crore, Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on such activities.

According to BMC data, in the past two years, various projects worth R1 lakh crore were started by the civic body, including a sewage treatment plant, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road tunnel, Versova Dahisar Link Road, Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar connector, city beautification drive and road concreting project. According to officials, in this financial year, bills related to inaugurations worth Rs 10 crore have already been approved.

We must be careful not to overstretch budgets on grand openings and ground-breaking programmes as many a time, these are simply used as publicity showcases.

What we need to focus on and channelise public money towards quality work. The authorities must also stick to timelines when it comes to amenities, repairs and maintenance. Yet, we must emphasise that the projects themselves must be top-notch and visionary.

Ground-breaking ceremonies and openings can be done in a small, significant way, just marking the start to something useful for the community and the city, rather than serving as ego massages for a few. The project must be functional once the opening is done, so that the public is not left in the lurch for months after the ceremony. Use taxpayers’ money wisely and well.