Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Pay attention to 5 km radius in bad AQI areas says BMC chief

Mumbai: Pay attention to 5-km radius in bad AQI areas, says BMC chief

Updated on: 25 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

At special meeting on Tuesday, BMC chief tells heads of all civic corporations to urgently work on pollution mitigation

Mumbai: Pay attention to 5-km radius in bad AQI areas, says BMC chief

Thick smog engulfs the high-rises in Lower Parel area. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Pay attention to 5-km radius in bad AQI areas, says BMC chief
x
00:00

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday chaired the fifth meeting of the Coordination Committee for Air Pollution in view of the worsening air quality in the city. At the meeting, attended by the chief of the corporations from the Mumbai Metropolitan area, Gagrani, advising them to work on pollution mitigation, asked all civic officials to focus on a five-kilometre radius in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is poor.


All areas have their guidelines for pollution mitigation, he said. On Tuesday, the overall AQI recorded in the city stood in the ‘moderate category’ at 145. On Sunday evening, the environment ministry’s SAMEER app recorded the city’s overall AQI at 180, marking the fourth consecutive day of thick smog. Earlier this week, the AQI briefly crossed the 200 mark in several places, entering the ‘poor’ category.


BMC chief Bhusan Gagrani
BMC chief Bhusan Gagrani


Present in the meeting were Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Dr Avinash Dhakne, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Kailas Shinde, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chore, police officials from all over the city, local self-bodies, and other agencies working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Gagrani said that agencies must comply with the Bombay High Court’s directives and pay special attention to areas with declining air quality, and their focus should be on factors contributing to pollution within a five-kilometre radius. 

“Controlling air pollution is a collective responsibility of all agencies. If one agency performs exceptionally well, but the others fail, it will impact the entire metropolitan area. Therefore, all agencies should work collectively and implement strict measures,” Gagrani said. BMC officials who attended the meeting said that the civic body chief has asked all agencies across the MMR to work on pollution mitigation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Air Quality Index air pollution Pollution bombay high court mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK