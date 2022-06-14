Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,956 new cases, 4 deaths

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.90 per cent. Nandurbar is the only district with no active case of Covid-19 as of now

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,956 fresh cases of Covid-19 and four new deaths. The active tally crossed the 18,000-mark, the health department said. On Monday, the state had recorded 1,885 cases and one fatality.

With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally reached 79,15,418, while the death toll increased to 1,47,875, the department said in a bulletin.



The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.90 per cent. Nandurbar is the only district with no active case of Covid-19 as of now.

Two patients of BA.5 sub-variant (of Omicron strain) of SARS-CoV2, which causes Covid-19, were reported from Thane, the bulletin said. One of the patients is a 25-year-old woman and the other is a man aged 32 and they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, it said.

