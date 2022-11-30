×
Covid-19: Mumbai logs eight new cases

Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported eight new Covid-19 cases and zero death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to the BMC's public health bulletin, no death was reported on November 30, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,086 after 14 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.


The city now has 79 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

