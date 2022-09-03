Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai records 394 new cases, two deaths

Updated on: 03 September,2022 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,673 days, as per BMC data

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai logged 394 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, a BMC health bulletin stated. Of the new cases, only 29 are symptomatic


The recovery count increased by 623 in the last 24 hours in the city. There are 3,183 active cases in Mumbai, as per the BMC data.

The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between August 27 and September 2 was 0.041 per cent.


The caseload doubling time stood at 1,673 days, as per BMC data.

(with inputs from PTI)

