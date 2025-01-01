CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar writes to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, condemning Nitish Rane's 'Mini-Pakistan' remark about Kerala and demanding action for undermining national unity.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Member of Parliament (MP) P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to take action against Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane over his controversial comments about the state of Kerala. Kumar strongly condemned Rane's remarks, which he claimed had hurt the sentiments of millions and undermined the spirit of national unity and secularism.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Kumar expressed his protest as a proud representative of Kerala, urging that such divisive statements be addressed immediately. He argued that Rane's comments, which disparaged Kerala and its people, went against the principles of unity, fraternity, and secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

"As a Member of Parliament and as a representative of the people of Kerala, I strongly condemn the recent irresponsible and divisive remarks made by Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane," Kumar stated in his letter. "His comments, which maligned the people of Kerala, have deeply hurt their sentiments and serve to undermine the national unity and secularism that our Constitution promotes."

Rane’s controversial remarks were made during a rally in Pune’s Purandar Taluka on Monday, where he compared Kerala to "Mini-Pakistan" and claimed that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been elected from there because of their alleged support from terrorists. He stated, "Kerala is Mini Pakistan; that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them."

The statement sparked outrage among opposition leaders, who denounced the remarks as highly provocative and inflammatory. Following the backlash, Rane clarified his statement, saying that he only intended to highlight the situation in Kerala in comparison to Pakistan, but his clarification did little to quell the controversy.

Kumar’s letter also took issue with what he described as a broader pattern of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fueling divisiveness and intolerance, particularly towards Kerala, a state known for its secular traditions and progressive policies. He demanded that Rane be dismissed from his ministerial post, stating that failure to act on this matter would only perpetuate division and hatred among communities and states.

"I urge you to take immediate action and dismiss Nitish Rane from his position. His statements have the potential to divide the people and sow discord among communities. If not addressed, such remarks will set a dangerous precedent for regional and sectarian hatred," the letter read.

The CPI MP also emphasised that the people of Kerala, along with those who believe in democracy, secularism, and unity, are closely watching the response of the state government. He called for swift action to uphold the dignity of Kerala and the integrity of the nation.

As per ANI, the controversy surrounding Rane’s remarks has continued to gather momentum, with several political figures and social media users expressing their strong opposition to the statement. The matter has now gained national attention, raising questions about the need for responsible political discourse.

