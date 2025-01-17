The five trains will halt at all stations enroute, officials informed

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR and WR to run five special suburban trains for Tata Marathon on Sunday; check details x 00:00

Western Railway will run three and Central Railway will run two special suburban trains in connection with the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, officials said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, on CR's network, one train will depart from Kalyan at 3am and reach CSMT at 4:30am, while the second special train service will start from Panvel at 3:10am and arrive at 4:30am, an official said.

Western Railway said it will operate three special trains on the Virar-Churchgate, Borivali-Churchgate and Churchgate-Bandra routes.

The trains from Virar, Borivali, and Churchgate will depart at 2.15 am, 3.05 am and 3.00 am, respectively, WR said, PTI cited.

The five trains will halt at all stations enroute, officials informed.

The routes of both the full (42.19 km) and half (21.09 km) marathons cover the stretch between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and western suburbs's Bandra.

WR to operate jumbo block of four hours between Bhayandar and Borivali on Sunday, check details

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a jumbo block of four hours between Bhayandar and Borivali on Sunday.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP Fast line between Bhayandar and Borivali stations from 09:30 hrs to 13:30 hrs on Sunday, 19th January, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway – Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all UP Fast line trains will be operated on UP Slow line between Virar/Vasai Road – Borivali Stations.

"Due to the jumbo block some suburban services will remain cancelled," the Western Railway said.



(With PTI inputs)