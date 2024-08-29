While participants brave the pain, family members disagree and are not in favour of future participation

An Injured Govinda taken to KEM hospital. Pic/Atul Kamble

Kunal Patil, 26, who participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday, is now hospitalised at KEM hospital after suffering severe injuries to his lower back. He had been preparing for a fire brigade services exam scheduled for Wednesday for six months but could not take it due to his injuries. Patil was among 249 ‘Govindas’ who visited hospitals after sustaining injuries during the celebrations.

Thirty-two people, including Patil, are currently admitted to public and private hospitals. At KEM hospital, the injured participants are all in the same ward, with their beds arranged in a row. A total of 11 are at KEM, all with injuries that will keep them on bed rest for the coming weeks.

All are covered by group insurance arranged by the ‘mandals’ before participating in the Dahi Handi events. “It’s a sport. I have no regrets, such things happen,” Patil said, despite being unable to use the bathroom and relying on urinary drainage bags.

Beside him lies 33-year-old Sachin Dhavle, a member of Prabhadevi’s Om Dyandev Mandal, who will have to be operated on after sustaining bone damage in his left leg while performing in Thane. “The hospital has been treating us well, the dean also visited us personally. My only concern now is the finances, as I cannot work for some time,” he said.

In contrast, 26-year-old Darshan Ghosalkar, a resident of Grant Road, is struggling with severe lower back pain, where even slight movements cause significant discomfort. As he waits for an update from the doctor, his concerned mother said, “We will not let him participate next year.” The family is considering moving him to Bhatia hospital, closer to their home.

Among the injured, 27-year-old Ashish Jalankar, a spectator rather than a participant, did not expect to be hospitalised. He now lies in bed with a neck fracture and a support band. “The mandals are taking care of everything,” said his relative.