Deputy CM not being allowed to speak at PM event insult of Maharashtra: Supriya Sule

'Ajit Pawar's office had requested (the PMO) that he be allowed to speak at the event as he is the Deputy CM and also the guardian minister of the district. The PMO did not approve it,' she told reporters in Amravati

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule has said that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Narendra Modi at a temple inauguration event in Dehu near Pune, and termed it as an insult of the state.

Supriya said that former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was allowed to speak at the event. "Ajit Pawar's office had requested (the PMO) that he be allowed to speak at the event as he is the Deputy CM and also the guardian minister of the district. The PMO did not approve it," she told reporters in Amravati.

"This is very serious, painful, shocking and not justified. This is an insult to Maharashtra. Whether to allow Fadnavis to speak is their personal matter but Ajit Pawar, being the Deputy CM, should have been allowed to speak at the Dehu event," Supriya said.

Show full article