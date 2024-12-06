Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath in a star-studded ceremony

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Modi, Bollywood celebs, BJP bigwigs light up CM’s gala ceremony; Opp leaders give it a miss

Bollywood star Salman Khan was also present at the ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and prominent personalities from industry and Bollywood on Thursday attended the grand swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.


Prominent leaders from the Opposition like the Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar, and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole, who were invited for the ceremony, skipped the event. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, too, did not attend the gala gathering.


Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis at the eventChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis at the event


Chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Manik Saha (Tripura) attended the ceremony.

Chief ministers of NDA-ruled states Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and N Rangaswamy (Puducherry) were also present.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant at the swearing-in ceremony. Pics/Rane AshishIndustrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant at the swearing-in ceremony. Pics/Rane Ashish

Deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states like Pawan Kalyan (Andhra Pradesh) attended the event.

BJP President J P Nadda, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar were also present at the event.

Leaders of NDA parties, Union ministers Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular), Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) and Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) also graced the occasion.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Noel Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the attendees.

Diplomats from several countries were also present on the occasion.

Day swearing-in ceremony was held

