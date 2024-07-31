In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, said a meeting was held in Delhi on June 7 under his chairmanship

Dhairyasheel Mane

Two-time MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena's parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.

"In the same meeting Lok Sabha MP Dhariyasheel Mane was unanimously selected and appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha," the letter dated July 25 said.

Mane was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hatkanangale constituency in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra.

Shinde's son and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was appointed the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party last month.

"The Shiv Sena party has demonstrated its commitment to empowering young MPs by entrusting significant responsibilities within the Lok Sabha to them. Recently, Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde was elected as the group leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha. Now, MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been unanimously chosen as the Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. Known for his dedication and diligence, Mane has earned a reputation as a young and capable MP. His recent budget speech, noted for its firm stance against the opposition, underscores his growing influence and leadership within the party," the party said in a statment.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said 1.8 crore women have applied under the Eknath Shinde-led government's flagship 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' till July 29 and dubbed it a "game changer" initiative.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam said the state has set a target of giving the benefit of the scheme, which aims to provide Rs 1,500 per month, to 2.35 crore women in the state. Even if the number of applicants crosses 2.35 crore, they will also be benefited, he said.

"The 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' launched by the Mahayuti government has received an overwhelming response. In just 25 days after registration for the scheme commenced, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted," Nirupam said.

Of the 1.8 crore applications, 1.3 crore forms were submitted online and the rest offline, he said, adding that Pune district has reported the highest number of registrations, with 8.63 lakh women submitting their forms.

"The scheme will turn out to be a game changer," Nirupam said.