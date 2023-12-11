Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Varsha Gaikwad. File Pic

Mumbai Congress President and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad said the Congress will protest if the residents of Dharavi are not rehabilitated before the Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP) is kicks off. 


Gaikwad raised the issue of Dharavi redevelopment in the winter session of  Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.


The Dharavi redevelopment project has been the talk of the town for a while now. "Earlier, we used to watch in movies that a builder has an eye on habitation and wants to usurp the land by oppressing people. But Dharavikars have been witnessing and experiencing the same kind of oppression in reality," said Gaikwad. 


Gaikwad said there is an atmosphere of fear among Dharavikars. 

In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad said retired police officers and “encounter specialists” are pressuring Dharavi residents to vacate their houses. 

"Many retired police officers and encounter specialists roam around Dharavi and issue some or the other notices to settlements. There is an air of oppression in the area. It is necessary to rehabilitate the people there before doing the project. The government should direct such groups and tell the people where they will be rehabilitated. If they are not given what they deserve before the project begins, we will protest," said Varsha Gaikwad.

The Maharashtra government in July formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm.

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

It was won by Adani Properties in November last year through a competitive bidding which also saw realty major DLF and Naman Developers competing.

