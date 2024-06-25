Disproportionate assets case against ex-corporator, 4 kin in Thane

It was found the man and his family members had acquired unaccounted wealth amounting to Rs 2,14,33,734

Representational Image

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against a former corporator and four of his family members in Maharashtra's Thane districts for having Rs 2.14 crore assets allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income, reported news agency PTI.

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an inquiry into the 64-year-old man's income during his tenure as a corporator of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation between 1985 and October 2021, reported PTI.

It was found the man and his family members had acquired unaccounted wealth amounting to Rs 2,14,33,734, Thane ACB inspector Swapnil Juikar said in a release, reported PTI.

It is suspected the former corporator and his family misused his position to acquire these assets through illegal means, the ACB said on the the disproportionate assets case, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the ACB, the Bhiwandi Town police on Monday registered the FIR against the former corporator, his wife and three children under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the disproportionate assets case, the release said.

In another case, a 57-year-old man from Thane lost Rs 1.12 crore after he was lured by cyber fraudsters into investing in bitcoin trading, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

According to police, the accused persons contacted the victim between April and June via a Facebook link and lured him into investing under the guise of Bitcoin trading assuring higher returns, an official said, adding that the complainant ended up paying Rs 1,12,62,871, reported PTI.

Police have booked the administrator of a WhatsApp group and others including holders of bank accounts where the money was diverted.

"The complainant approached the police after he failed to get any returns on his investment and the accused started ignoring his calls," the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far.

(With inputs from PTI)