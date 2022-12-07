Eastern mess: MP Manoj Kotak brings BMC and railways to the table

Following series of worrying reports in this paper, Manoj Kotak meets Rly officials, seeks better coordination with civic officials

MP Manoj Kotak with with Central Railway Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal, on Tuesday

MP Manoj Kotak has taken the lead to speed up works on the crucial east-west connectors in the eastern suburbs and met with BMC and railway officials on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, he met with Central Railway Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal. “We discussed the pending work on Vidyavihar and Vikhroli bridges and the widening work of Nahur road overbridge,” said Kotak. The MP had on November 30 visited the spot of the Vikhroli bridge after mid-day on November 21 highlighted the delay in the construction of the bridges.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal