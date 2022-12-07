×
Eastern mess: MP Manoj Kotak brings BMC and railways to the table

Updated on: 07 December,2022 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Following series of worrying reports in this paper, Manoj Kotak meets Rly officials, seeks better coordination with civic officials

Eastern mess: MP Manoj Kotak brings BMC and railways to the table

MP Manoj Kotak with with Central Railway Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal, on Tuesday


MP Manoj Kotak has taken the lead to speed up works on the crucial east-west connectors in the eastern suburbs and met with BMC and railway officials on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, he met with Central Railway Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal. “We discussed the pending work on Vidyavihar and Vikhroli bridges and the widening work of Nahur road overbridge,” said Kotak. The MP had on November 30 visited the spot of the Vikhroli bridge after mid-day on November 21 highlighted the delay in the construction of the bridges.

