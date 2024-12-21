Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Elephanta boat tragedy Body of missing 7 year old boy found death toll reaches 15

Elephanta boat tragedy: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found, death toll reaches 15

Updated on: 21 December,2024 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A seven-year-old boy had been missing since the incident. His body was recovered from the sea and has been identified as Zohan Pathan

Elephanta boat tragedy: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found, death toll reaches 15

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Elephanta boat tragedy: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found, death toll reaches 15
x
00:00

The death toll in the Elephanta boat tragedy has risen to 15 after the police recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy.


“A seven-year-old boy had been missing since the incident. His body was recovered from the sea and has been identified as Zohan Pathan,” said DCP Zone 1, Dr. Pravin Munde.


"Body of the missing boy has been found within Mumbai harbour. However search will continue till the ferry boat is made upright and confirmed no more unaccounted body in there" Defence PRO, Mumbai, said.


The Navy has launched a probe into one of the deadliest crashes in the city's harbour area.

A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed to look for the missing passengers as part of the SAR operation, the official said.
Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 14 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued.

There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

The tragedy struck when the speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off near Mumbai coast. The ferry with more than 100 passengers was on its way from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction which has a collection of ancient caves.

According to the documents issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the boat had permission to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but it was overloaded, a police official said.

The MMB, which is conducting an investigation into the accident, has cancelled the licence of the ferry as the vessel was overloaded, thus violating the Inland Vessel Act. The ferry had a capacity of 90 persons, an official said.

A case has been registered against the Navy craft driver at the Colaba police station, the official said.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections invoked in the FIR included those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

The accident-affected craft is in the custody of the Navy and police will demand it whenever needed for investigation, the official said.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Menon)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elephanta Caves Elephanta Caves Ferry Boat Accident colaba south mumbai indian navy mumbai mumbai news Gateway of India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK