Survivors recount ordeal as search for missing passengers continues

Sunita Jadhav and Santosh Jadhav on the ferry boat before the incident

The collision between the Neelkamal ferry and an Indian Navy speedboat near Mumbai has left behind a trail of anguish, loss, and unanswered questions. With 14 confirmed fatalities and one person still missing, survivors are recounting their harrowing experiences, crediting life jackets and sheer luck for their survival. Meanwhile, desperate relatives of the missing are clinging to hope, urging authorities to expedite search and rescue operations.

‘Life jackets saved us’

The Jadhav family shared their experience, crediting life jackets for their survival. “If you have a life jacket, you’re safe,” they said. Recalling the incident, Santosh Jadhav, a BEST employee, told mid-day, “My relatives had come from the village, and we decided to visit Elephanta Caves. We boarded the Neelkamal ferry. Although we noticed the speeding Navy boat, we never imagined it would collide with our ferry. When the crash happened, the boat broke apart, and water rushed in.



Aryaa Jadhav (right) with her relative Viddhi Jadhav (left) on the ferry

We scrambled to get life jackets and waited patiently for rescue teams. My wife, Sunita, was untraceable for some time, which left me worried. My daughter Aryaa kept reassuring me that everything would be fine. Later, my son informed me that Sunita was safe and admitted to BPT Hospital.” Aryaa Jadhav, 18, added, “Life jackets and the lifeguards saved us. After the crash, I saw an injured speedboat passenger beside me in the water. I told him to stay calm since he was wearing a life jacket. My mother was missing for hours, but when I finally met her, I hugged her tightly with tears of joy.”

‘It’s a miracle we survived’

Arman and Muskan Ali, a recently married couple, described the incident as a nightmare. “We had come to Mumbai as tourists and clicked a photo at Gateway of India to capture a happy memory. But shortly after boarding the ferry, the speeding boat collided with us, and water began flooding in. I held onto a pole on the upper deck while my wife clung to me until we accessed a rope. It was utter chaos as many passengers didn’t have life jackets. It’s a miracle we survived unharmed,” said Arman, a chef in Chennai.

Desperate search for loved ones

Relatives of the missing are anxiously awaiting updates. A seven-year-old Zohan Pathan, has been missing since the incident. “We lost my relative, Safina Pathan, and are heading back to Goa for her last rites. But Zohan is still missing, and we’re praying for a miracle,” said Sonali Gonder, 30, who works on a cruise ship.

Arman Ali and his wife Muskan clicked a picture before boarding the ferry

The rescuers recovered the body of one missing person late on Thursday, identified as Hansaram Bhati. “We have identified the individual, and his body was found in the sea,” said Dr Pravin Munde, DCP Zone 1. “His body was recovered from beneath the vessel. Efforts are ongoing to locate the seven-year-old boy who is still missing,” the police stated. Jogaram Bhati, 60, shared his anguish, “Hansaram, his wife Santosh, and their relatives boarded the Neelkamal ferry. While the others were rescued, Hansaram was missing.”

Missing belongings add to grief

The family of Deepchand Waghchore, a plumber from Govandi, is mourning his loss. A relative said, “We were informed that he had been admitted to a hospital after the accident, but he didn’t survive. Adding to our pain, some of his cash and a gold chain are missing. His wife is in shock and demanding justice.”

Foreigners rescued

According to police, one Canadian citizen, two UK citizens, and two German citizens have been rescued.