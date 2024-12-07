According to the police, there were five people in the car, including four men and a woman; the police said the speeding car came to a half after colliding with the footpath

There were five people in the car

Listen to this article Exclusive: Business tycoon’s son booked for rash driving as Porsche car rams into parked bikes in Bandra x 00:00

A 19-year-old Dhruv Nalin Gupta, son of a business tycoon, was booked for rash driving in Bandra after the Porsche car he was driving rammed into motorbikes parked along the footpath near Sadhu Wasvani Chowk at 2:40 am on Saturday. No one was hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, there were five people in the car, including four men and a woman. The police said the speeding car came to a half after colliding with the footpath. A police officer told mid-day that Gupta's blood samples have been sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Ashfaque Hussain Mansoori, whose motorcycle got damaged in the accident, spoke to Mid-Day on Saturday. “The police should have seized the car, but they allowed them to drive away after the accident. Four or five motorcycles got damaged in the accident. Were they let off because they are rich?"

Hearing the loud thud after the accident, a few locals gathered at the site, according to a CCTV recording accessed by the police. A police constable is also seen in the footage.

Mansoori said some of his relatives began recording the aftermath of the accident when the occupants of the car also got out and began recording. "The police stopped my cousins from recording, and there was a scuffle between the two," the Bandra resident told Mid-Day.

A senior officer at Bandra police station said, “A 19-year-old boy Dhruv Nalin Gupta had been driving a Porsche car near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk when he lost control over the wheel and rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath. No one is injured in the accident. We rushed the driver to a government hospital where his blood samples were taken to ascertain if he was driving drunk. We have registered a rash driving case against Gupta.”