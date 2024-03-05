Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket

Gang used to send women in the guise of brides to women-starved Konkan villages, where they steal valuables from marital homes and escape with loot after two weeks

Victim Sameer Lot after marrying Rupali

Kudal police in Sindhudurg district busted a 'looteri dulhan' (thieving bride) gang

The Kudal police in Sindhudurg district busted a ‘looteri dulhan’ (thieving bride) gang, which targeted affluent families in rural areas of the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Their strategy involved deceiving potential grooms into marriage, spending a few nights together, and then fleeing with jewellery, cash, and valuables, leaving the families bewildered the next morning. One victim revealed that the accused ‘looteri dulhan’ would fake menstruation to maintain distance from him at night. “She did not allow me to come close to her,” said 42-year-old complainant Sameer Lot, who approached the Kudal police station on February 28 to register an FIR against the gang.



Vishal Thorat, Santosh Jagdale and Santosh Kakade



After registering the FIR, the Kudal police swiftly formed four teams and arrested seven individuals, including agents and two brides. The accused have been identified as Vishal Thorat, Santosh Kakade, Santosh Jagdale, Madhuri Kedari, Jyoti Shellar, Rekha Patil alias Rupali Patil, and Mangal Mahapure. Four accomplices, including the mastermind, are yet to be apprehended.

An officer familiar with the investigation stated that such gangs are active in the Konkan region, which faces a shortage of brides for prospective grooms. “The gang recces rural belts of Konkan region where men, above 30 years, generally have to struggle to get their ideal match for marriage. The agents somehow contact the groom's family. These agents also show photographs of the brides, who are the members of the gang and offer them to marry,” the officer added. "These gangs are active in Ahmednagar, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur districts. The female gang members are also from these districts," added the officer.

Victims speak

Sameer, who owns a petrol pump and a shop in his village, said. "On February 24, Ajeez Naik approached me to know what kind of a girl I was searching for," Sameer recounted. "After I selected one photo of Rupali Patil, Naik asked me to give him Rs 1.50 lakh cash for bridal dresses and arrangements for the marriage," he explained. "The next day, my brother agreed and paid him Rs 1.40 lakh cash," Sameer added.



Madhuri Kedari, Jyoti Shellar, Rekha Patil alias Rupali and Mangal Mahapure

Desperate to get married soon, Sameer arranged the marriage for February 25 evening. "After marrying her, I brought her home. She spent one night with me but slept separately, claiming she was menstruating," he said. "The next morning, my wife was missing, and despite searching everywhere, she was nowhere to be found," Sameer continued. "I registered an FIR at Kudal police station on February 28," he concluded.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, Kudal police senior inspector Runal Mulla formed four teams of officers comprising investigating officer API Bhimsen Gaikwad, PSI Ganesh Karadkar, Head Constable AK Kesarkar, WPN Patkar, Rane and Police Naik Bandekar.

Another officer privy to the investigation told mid-day that Lot's wife Rupali was found at the house of Madhuri Kedari, who was also about to abscond after duping another groom. “We managed to nab Madhuri before she could run away with the valuables. Rupali was also arrested at the same spot,” said the officer.



The investigation led to accomplices in Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Shirdi, and Shrirampur. The gang is believed to have duped many grooms in female-starved villages of the Konkan region. "We're checking the Call Data Records of all the accused," the officer added.

Basis of police custody

In a bid to seek police custody of the accused, the cops told the court, “Looking at the number of accused, there is a high possibility that the gang has looted other gullible citizens on the pretext of marriage. Also, the accused were in the Kudal area from February 24 to 26. So, it is important to know if they have duped other citizens during these three days.”



All the accused in the custody of the Kudal police

“We also need to understand where and how they have spent the duped amount of Rs 1.40 lakh,” the cops told the court. “Above all, the accomplices of these accused are still wanted in the case,” the cops urged the court. The investigation is in full swing in the Sindhudurg district where the cops are conducting multiple raids to trace the wanted accomplices in this case. mid-day has learnt that one investigating team is fanned across the Pandarpur area.

Feb 24

Day Lot saw Rupali’s picture

Feb 25

Day they got married

Feb 28

Day FIR was lodged

Rs 1.4 lakh

Amount complainant paid in cash to the agent