Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while there is consensus on removing Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the process must adhere to legal provisions, as the site is protected under ASI regulations.

File Pic

Listen to this article Fadnavis: "Aurangzeb’s tomb is protected by ASI, but we all want its removal" x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that there is widespread agreement over the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, he emphasised that any such action must be carried out within the legal framework, as the site was designated as a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during the Congress-led government’s tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis made these remarks while addressing an event in Mumbai on Saturday night. His statement comes in response to a demand raised by BJP’s Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has been vocal about seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

According to PTI reports, when asked about Bhosale’s demand, Fadnavis remarked, "We all want the same thing, but it has to be done within the legal framework. This site was declared a protected monument by the ASI during the Congress regime some years ago, which means any action regarding its removal must adhere to existing laws."

The tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (formerly Aurangabad), has been a subject of political controversy for several years, with certain sections demanding its removal, arguing that it holds no cultural significance to the state’s heritage.

As per PTI reports, the issue gained renewed traction following the remarks made by Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who recently eulogised Aurangzeb. His statements sparked a political row, leading to strong reactions from the ruling alliance.

In response, Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly until the end of the budget session on 26 March. The decision to suspend him was taken last week, following an uproar among legislators who viewed his remarks as an attempt to glorify a controversial historical figure.

The BJP, which has consistently taken a strong stance against the glorification of Aurangzeb, has supported calls for the removal of the tomb. Leaders within the party have reiterated that Aurangzeb’s legacy remains a contentious chapter in Indian history, particularly in Maharashtra, where he was responsible for the execution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

However, as PTI reports, Fadnavis clarified that while his government acknowledges the sentiment of those calling for the tomb’s removal, any action in this regard must comply with legal procedures.

Aurangzeb’s tomb, a relatively simple and modest structure compared to other Mughal monuments, is maintained by the ASI. The site’s protection under ASI regulations means that any modifications, removals, or structural changes must go through due process, making its removal a legally complex matter.

The Congress party, which was in power when the site was brought under ASI’s jurisdiction, has yet to respond to Fadnavis’s remarks. Meanwhile, political debates surrounding Maharashtra’s historical sites continue to intensify, with various factions pushing their respective narratives.

(With inputs from PTI)