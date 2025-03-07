The chief minister said that he is confident of seeing more women representatives in 2029

Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra government feels that the society is falling short of teaching the next generation to respect women, which is one of the major reasons for crime against females.



“The next generation needs to think about respecting the women’s fraternity. But it seems we (society) are falling short of instilling this teaching,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, who participated in a discussion held in the state Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Citing the example of a brave queen, Ahilyabhai Holkar, known as a champion of women’s education and empowerment, Fadnavis said, “Today, we need a similar kind of women empowerment.”

Further referring to crime against women, Fadnavis, who heads the home department, categorically stated that rules and laws can make a lot of changes, “but, one thing, what cannot be changed through law and rules is the mentality and thought process.”

Reiterating that his government is committed to providing safety and opportunity and to ending gender disparity, Fadnavis emphasised the need to have more women in the legislature.

Confident of seeing more women representatives—Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly in 2029—Fadnavis stated that he would have been happy to see more women representatives in his cabinet. “At present there are two women in his government who have cabinet rank and an equal number of ministers of state. The number will grow gradually,” he mentioned.

At present 22 women are part of the new Assembly, down from 24 in 2019. A total of 55 women candidates had filed nominations for the state Assembly elections held in 2024. Of these, 21 Mahayuti candidates and one MVA nominee won the election.

“In 67 years of the state legislature's tenure, 461 women members were elected. 37 of them were made ministers,” Fadnavis stated. At present, the total number of women legislators is 31 (including Assembly and legislative council) in the state legislature.

The government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pushing for ‘Lakhpati Didi’. The scheme aims to train women self-help groups so that they can earn at least one lakh rupees annually.

The Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government is working to make Maharashtra a leading state when it comes to implementing the PM’s scheme. “We want to have one crore Lakhpati Didi in the state,” the CM quipped.

Women legislators suggestion

Participating in the debate, senior BJP leader and MP Sreejaya Chavan pointed out that there is not a single portrait of inspirational women. “As inspiration to women legislators, I request the government to install one portrait or picture of any national figures like Jijabai, Rani Lakshmi Bai, or Ahilyabai Holkar,” the MLA from the Bhokar constituency in Nanded district.

Vasai constituency MLA Sneha Dube endorsed the suggestion made by Chavan and further suggested the way the government distributes ration through the Public Distribution Shop (PDS). “Efforts should be made by the government to make use of the PDS network to provide sanitary napkins to needy people in rural and urban areas,” Dube, the first-time legislator, requested.