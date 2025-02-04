Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is avoiding shifting into ‘Varsha’ due to superstitious beliefs linked to alleged rituals performed on the premises

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refrained from moving into ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the Chief Minister in South Mumbai, due to superstitious beliefs. According to PTI, Raut claimed that Fadnavis, who succeeded Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister after the November 2024 assembly elections, is avoiding residing in the bungalow because of supposed rituals linked to black magic.

As per PTI reports, Raut asserted that rumours are circulating about buffaloes allegedly sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde’s visit to the Kamakhya temple, with their remains purportedly buried on the grounds of ‘Varsha’ to ensure that the Chief Minister’s post remains with Shinde. The Rajya Sabha member also challenged the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde to respond to his claims.

“Why is Devendra Fadnavis not moving into ‘Varsha’? He has said that even if he does move in, he will not sleep there. What is this about? The ‘limbu samrat, limbu mirchi’ (a reference to those who practise black magic) of the Shiv Sena should answer this,” Raut remarked, as per PTI. The use of ‘limbu’ (lemon) and ‘mirchi’ (chilli) is often associated with rituals intended to ward off evil spirits, he added.

According to PTI reports, Raut further stated, “I have heard that within BJP circles, there were discussions that the horns of the buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati were buried in the lawns of ‘Varsha’. There are talks that these horns were brought here to ensure that the Chief Minister’s post does not leave Eknath Shinde. This is what the staff at ‘Varsha’ claims.”

While there has been no immediate response from Fadnavis or his aides, Eknath Shinde, now serving as Deputy Chief Minister, dismissed the allegations in a sarcastic tone. “Raut is an expert in that field. He should know,” Shinde quipped, according to PTI.

Previously, Raut had alleged that buffaloes were slaughtered in Guwahati following Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had camped in an Assam hotel with other rebel MLAs before returning to the state and ousting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

As per PTI, Raut also called on Fadnavis to clarify why he was avoiding ‘Varsha’, stating that the bungalow was a symbol of Maharashtra’s governance. He further criticised the prevalence of superstition in political circles, pointing out that Maharashtra has historically been a progressive state that has produced social reformers such as Mahatma Phule, Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Gadge Maharaj—figures known for challenging superstitions. However, he lamented that superstition now appears to have infiltrated the corridors of power.