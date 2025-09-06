The victims, Rajesh Adhikari (39) and his daughter, Vedika, were returning to their home in Shahapur after visiting a relative's house for the Ganesh festival when a truck rammed into their two-wheeler and ran them over

The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 3 pm on Friday, an official said.

A man and his 11-year-old daughter were crushed to death as a truck hit their two-wheeler on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district , police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The victims, Rajesh Adhikari (39) and his daughter, Vedika, were returning to their home in Shahapur after visiting a relative's house for the Ganesh festival when a truck rammed into their two-wheeler and ran them over, he said, reported PTI.

The official said that a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the truck driver, who was arrested, reported PTI.

One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries as they came under a BEST bus after their scooter skidded while trying to avoid a pothole in the eastern suburbs here on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred near a bus stop in Powai around 6.55 am, a spokesperson from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said.

He said the victim, Devansh Bharat Patel, who was riding pillion on the scooter, fell and came under the rear tyre of an electric bus proceeding towards Bandra bus station from Vikhroli depot. He was declared dead at a civic hospital, reported PTI.

Swapnil Vishwakarma (23), who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries to his legs and was rushed to a private hospital by the bus conductor, the official said, reported PTI.

Senior BEST officials immediately visited the accident spot, and a probe has been initiated, he said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the duo were returning home after visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case against bus driver, Uttam Jijaba Kumkar (57), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three men were killed when their car crashed into a huge stone on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday near a hotel in the Kasara Ghat area, they said.

