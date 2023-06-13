‘Fights were on accused’s physical relationships with other women’

While scanning his mobile records, the police found various chats between the accused and random women on dating apps

The nullah that the accused said he threw some of the victim’s body parts into. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Mira Road police are probing an infidelity angle in the murder case of the 32-year-old woman by her husband in Mira Road. Last week, the police arrested the man for killing his wife and cutting her body into pieces. Police said during interrogation, he said his wife suspected him of having an affair, because of which they fought constantly.

The police said while scanning the mobile records, they found various chats between the accused and random women on dating apps. Police sources said the accused, 56, also had physical relations with multiple women, which could have been the reason behind the constant fights between the couple.

Earlier accused said

“He had told us earlier that his wife had consumed poison because of the constant fights. When he found her dead, he feared the cops would arrest him, and hence cut her body into pieces to dispose of,” an officer from Mira Road police station said.

The man told the cops that before cutting it he took a photo of the naked body. He also said that when he started cutting the body, a fountain of blood shot out of the veins and splashed on the walls of the house. He got scared and then covered the walls with newspaper before going back to chopping the body.

The accused also revealed that on June 3 he killed the woman between 10 pm - 12 pm at their Mira Road flat. The police also believe that it was a planned murder and that the accused bought the marble cutting machine a few months before the crime and after killing the woman, the accused also purchased a new tree-cutting chain saw from Mira Road.

On Sunday, the accused also revealed that the missing parts of the body were those he had thrown into the nullah by the railway tracks near his residence. The police took the help of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation officers to inspect the nullah for the remaining body parts.

Mobile data revelation

Police sources told mid-day, “We recovered all data from both (the accused’s and victim’s) mobile phones. We found that the accused was addicted to sex and used many dating apps to chat and have physical relations with women.” On Monday, at JJ hospital, doctors conducted a DNA test on the woman’s body to match with one of her sisters. Police said the body will be handed over to the woman’s sisters now.

Till now the Nayanagar police have recorded the statements of 20 people connected to the accused. Nayanagar police also found that the accused had married the victim at the Tungareshwar temple at Nalasopara. A police officer said, “We suspect the main reason for the fights between the couple was the involvement of the accused in relationships with many women.”

June 3

When the accused claimed to have killed the woman