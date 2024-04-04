Fire in electric meter room of Thane building; no person injured

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area

A fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Thursday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, adding that four electrical meters and wiring were damaged, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area, he said, reported PTI.

Local firemen, disaster management cell team, power supply company personnel and local police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The fire was brought under control after about one hour, the official said.

The power supply to the Thane building was disconnected as a precautionary measure, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added, reported PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, in Thane district of Maharashtra, a truck travelling from Nashik to Mumbai caught fire after colliding with a parapet wall in the Kasara Ghat section, according to police reports.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and no casualties were recorded. The truck was severely damaged because it was entirely engulfed in flames, reported PTI.

According to the report, the truck hit the ghat's parapet wall and was left dangling from the structure. Fortunately, the driver and cleaner were able to escape to safety by jumping out of the car.

Following the incident, the truck took fire, necessitating the assistance of highway patrolling teams and firefighters. The fire was successfully extinguished after around 30 minutes, the report added.

The truck's contents were not known at the time of the occurrence.

(With inputs from PTI)