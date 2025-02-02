Driver, a 34-year-old Navi Mumbai resident, arrested for rash driving and negligence, vehicle impounded; CSMIA is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations

The Mercedes that was involved in the mishap on Sunday, has been impounded by the Sahar police

Five people, including two Czech Republic tourists, were injured at the parking lot of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday morning after a Mercedes rammed into them. The luxury car’s driver had allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

“The driver, identified as Navi Mumbai resident Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre, 34, was arrested for rash driving and negligence. The two foreign nationals have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital while the other three, airport crew members, were rushed to Cooper Hospital,” said Senior Police Inspector Dhananjay Sonawane of the Sahar police station.

“Prima facie, it seems that Dadanavre hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, which caused the car to rush towards a speed breaker. The vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe,” Sonawane said.

DCP Diskhit Gedam told mid-day, “The driver has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections.” A Central Industrial Security Force source said, “The driver dropped off passengers at Gate 1, but after leaving them, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the ramp in front of Gate 3.”

A source from the Sahar police station said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. An offence has been registered against him and further investigations are underway.”

A source from Cooper Hospital said, “Three individuals were brought for treatment of which two had minor injuries and were discharged after receiving primary treatment. The third, Piyush Varde, has sustained a fracture to his right leg and has been admitted.”

“This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2’s departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid. CSMIA is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

