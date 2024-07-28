Mumbai Kargil Soldierathon 2024 at Military Station Colaba, Mumbai, is an extraordinary tribute marathon dedicated to the silver jubilee (25 years) of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War

Former Union Minister and ex-Army Chief General VK Singh. Pic/X

Former Union Minister and ex-Army Chief General VK Singh flagged off the Mumbai Kargil Soldierathon 2024 at Military Station Colaba in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking on occasion, General Singh said, "The purpose is to show our support for the soldiers. This event is in support of the Kargil Vijay Diwas," reported ANI.

Mumbai Kargil Soldierathon 2024 is organised by Fitistan-Ek Fit Bharat in association with Headquarters MG & G Area to honour the sacrifice, valour and heroism of Kargil War heroes at the Military Station of Headquarters Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa Area in Colaba, Mumbai, reported ANI.

On July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this operation, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.

Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

Pakistan, he said, is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war but it has faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed," he said.

"Our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response," he asserted.

The prime minister's remarks come in the backdrop of surge in terror incidents in Jammu region.

Modi said "in Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of truth, restraint and strength".

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

The prime minister also said that India will defeat every obstacle in the development of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)