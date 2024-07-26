Breaking News
Kargil Diwas 2024: IAF showcases how Tiger hill was won in two-minute video; Watch

Updated on: 26 July,2024 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

26th July is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war

On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Air Force showcased the operation that was deployed to win Tiger Hill during the Kargil War. It was showcased via a two-minute video posted by the IAF on micro-blogging platform 'X' on Friday. 






Alka Ahuja, wife of Late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, paid homage to him on the occassion. He was the first Air Force officer to be martyred in the war. In a post on 'X', she wrote, "So proud of you dear Ajay. Did what you loved the most. Stay happy wherever you are. Miss your ever smiling face, your encouragement."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Kargil war martyrs in Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay homage to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who were martyred in service of the nation.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.

"I am sure that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour," it said quoting Murmu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the war. In a post on X, Singh said, "Today, on 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in 1999 war."

"Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations," he said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. 

