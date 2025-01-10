Gadchiroli Police has facilitated the employment of 48 surrendered Naxals at Lloyds Metals, offering them a new path forward with regular jobs and income, marking a significant step in their rehabilitation

File Pic

Listen to this article Gadchiroli police offer employment to surrendered Naxals in Lloyds Metals x 00:00

In a significant step towards the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, the Gadchiroli Police have provided a fresh opportunity to 48 former militants by offering them jobs at the recently established Lloyds Metals Industry in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal stated that more than 600 Naxalites have surrendered to the police so far. Since the government revised its surrender policy in 2014, efforts have been made to facilitate the integration of surrendered Naxals into society. The government has been providing financial assistance and land for their rehabilitation, but Gadchiroli Police have taken it a step further by focusing on employment opportunities.

Upon the suggestion of the police, Lloyds Metals agreed to employ surrendered Naxalites at their Konsari Project in the district. The company conducted a profiling of the individuals based on their educational background and skills. Following a three-month training programme, these 48 individuals have now secured positions across various departments of the company, earning monthly salaries ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Maniram Atla, a former deputy commander of the Chatgaon area who surrendered in 2019, expressed his gratitude for the new life and job. "After surrendering, I have got the right to live a new life. I am very happy to get a job in Lloyds Metals. I am now living my life on my own, there is no pressure on me now," he shared.

Ramesh Katvo, a company platoon commander who joined the Naxal movement for over a decade, also reflected on his decision to surrender. "After 10-12 years in the Naxal movement, I realised that this path is wrong, and neither we nor our families will benefit. Now, I’m happy with the new job given to me by the government and can take care of my family," he said.

Sainaath Pungati, who surrendered in 2006 after serving as a recruiter for the Maoist organisation, expressed relief. "Earlier, my life was lived under fear. Now, with a new job, my confidence has increased, and I can live a good life," he stated.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal highlighted that the primary goal of the police is to eradicate Maoism from the district. He mentioned that the district administration, in collaboration with the police, is ensuring that various government welfare schemes reach the people, aiming to connect them with mainstream society.

Neelotpal urged remaining Naxalites to give up violence and embrace a peaceful path. He assured that the police would assist them in rehabilitation and employment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently visited Gadchiroli and inaugurated various projects in the district, including handing over job letters and share certificates to the surrendered Naxals at the Lloyds Metals factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of the Maharashtra government, highlighting their role in ensuring development in Maoist-affected areas. In a post on social media, he expressed his appreciation for the initiatives that aim to improve the lives of the people of Gadchiroli and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from ANI)