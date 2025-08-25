Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said employees usually receive salaries between the 7th and 10th of every month. However, with Ganeshotsav falling at the end of August this year, he sought an advance release of compensation funds given to the corporation against various concessions

Maharashtra government has decided to release salaries of around 83,000 employees and officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) before the start of Ganeshotsav, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

Maharashtra government has decided to release salaries of around 83,000 employees and officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) before the start of Ganeshotsav, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

Pratap Sarnaik, who is also the MSRTC chairman said that the employees usually receive salaries between the 7th and 10th of every month. However, with Ganeshotsav falling at the end of August this year, he sought an advance release of compensation funds given to the corporation against various concessions.

Acting on his request, the state government issued a resolution on August 25, enabling early salary disbursal.

Pratap Sarnaik said that the ST workers, who often sacrifice their own festive celebrations to serve passengers, should be able to mark Ganeshotsav with joy. Extending greetings, he added, “It is our wish that ST employees and their families celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.”

Maharashtra Postal Circle releases special postcards for Ganesh Utsav 2025

Soon after the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, the Maharashtra Postal Circle under India Post released a special set of four picture postcards themed “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra”, along with a special cancellation.

The postcards were designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who was present at the release function.

The Pratham Darshan (first glimpse) of Lalbaugcha Raja was held around 7 pm by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Present on the occasion were Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Assistant Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle, and philatelist Ashwini Manjure.

Extending his greetings to devotees and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa, Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, said the postcards celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ganesh Utsav.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on 27 August this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.