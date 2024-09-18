Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations: BEST issues bus diversions in eastern suburbs of Mumbai
Over 37,000 idols immered on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai as devotees bid Bappa aideu
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised
J&K Assembly Election 2024: Over 11 pc voter turnout in first 2 hours polling
Kolkata medics to continue 'cease-work'; seek another meeting with CM Mamata
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Visarjan Less than 40 per cent idols turned to artificial lakes

Ganesh Visarjan: Less than 40 per cent idols turned to artificial lakes

Updated on: 18 September,2024 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Immersing idols in artificial ponds helps prevent water pollution and offers a more environmentally friendly way to dispose of the remains

Ganesh Visarjan: Less than 40 per cent idols turned to artificial lakes

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Ganesh Visarjan: Less than 40 per cent idols turned to artificial lakes
x
00:00

Less than 40 percent of Ganesh idols turned to artificial lakes, even after 204 lakes were made available across the city. Out of 2.09 lakh idols, only 82,222 idols were immersed in man-made ponds.


Immersing idols in artificial ponds helps prevent water pollution and offers a more environmentally friendly way to dispose of the remains. Though the concept of artificial lakes was mooted in 2008, progress has been on a slow track for 17 years. In 2019, there were 32 artificial lakes across the city, but the number saw a five-fold increase after crowd restrictions during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The immersions in artificial lakes rose from less than 20 per cent to more than 50 per cent in these two years. Even after Covid, the popularity of such lakes due to a safe and clean environment increased, but the numbers have stagnated after three years.



Approximately 2.06 lakh idols were immersed in natural as well as artificial lakes last year. Out of the 2.06 lakh idols, 76,000 found their way into artificial ponds. Last year, the BMC provided 194 artificial lakes; this time, the number increased by just 10. Out of 2.09 lakh idols, a little over 82,000 idols were immersed in the last 11 days into artificial lakes.


Naresh Dahibaonkar of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti said, “As there aren't enough artificial lakes available in the vicinity, many people nowadays opt to immerse clay idols at home or in drums turned into ponds inside the housing society premises. It also impacts the counting of idols at public immersion spots.”

This year, the BMC made available the list of artificial lakes on Google Maps with the aim of making the information easily accessible to the citizens. The 'QR Codes' for information on artificial lakes were placed in a visible area outside sarvajanik pandals.

Total idols - Immersion in artificial lakes (% of Total)

2015 - 1,92,308 - 25,453 (13)

2016 - 2,10,118 - 30,359 (14)

2017 - 2,02,352 - 29,283 (14)

2018 - 1,80,565 - 36,719 (20)

2019 - 1,96,483 - 33,925 (17)

2020 - 1,35,515 - 70,233 (52)

2021 - 1,64,761 - 79,129 (48)

2022 - 1,93,062 - 66,127 (34)

2023 - 2,05,722 - 76,709 (37)

2024 - 2,08,992 - 82,222 (39)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai visarjan Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival ganpati Ganpati festival mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK