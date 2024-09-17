Police advisory says Coastal Road will stay open 24 hours on September 17 and 18 for hassle-free movement of traffic

Traffic diversions will be in place across the city to accommodate grand processions at key immersion sites. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars x 00:00

As the 11-day Ganpati festival is set to end with idol immersion (visarjan) on Tuesday (September 17), the Mumbai traffic police on Monday issued an advisory for the smooth functioning of traffic across the city, urging commuters to plan their trips accordingly. Ahead of the visarjan on the occasion of the Anant Chaturdashi, the city police traffic department had issued advisory and traffic diversions using digital maps.

In a video of the advisory shared on X, the traffic diversions have been made to manage the massive crowds and processions that gather during the immersion of the idol, ensuring smooth movement. According to the advisory, the Coastal Road will remain open 24 hours from September 17 to 18 to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic.

“The decision to open the Coastal Road for 24 hours is taken for better and smoother connectivity between north and south Mumbai,” a traffic police officer said. Traffic diversions will be in place across the city to accommodate grand processions at key immersion sites. In south Mumbai, the Colaba road, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Mahapalika Marg, J S S Marg, and Vittahpatel Road will be closed on Tuesday for movement of Ganpati processions. The traffic department expects heavy congestion in areas such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Cuffe Parade, D B Marg, and Pydhonie.

Areas such as Hind Mata, Bharat Mata Junction, Patel TT, Dr Annie Besant Marg, and NM Joshi Marg will be closed as many processions will be carried out in these areas, the advisory stated. Babasaheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road will also be closed. In the suburbs, L T Road near Don Bosco up to Borivali Jetty Road will be closed for traffic movement.

The traffic department has also issued guidelines for the use of railway footover bridges (RoBs), limiting only 100 people at a time on 13 RoBs, including in Ghatkopar, Marine Drive and Dadar T T. “Loud speakers and dancing are not allowed on these bridges due to safety concerns,” said another traffic officer. The police said it will ensure that the citizens are safe during the festival. The police said it will deploy 20,510 police constables, 56 assistant commissioners of police, and 4,013 personnel to guard major procession areas, public places and beaches.

Moreover, for the safety and security of the people, the police said it will form ‘Kavach’, just as they did last year, guarding the Lalbaugh Cha Raja, to spot the robbers. Police personnel will also be deployed in civil clothes to ensure that law and order are followed during the festival, said an officer. The Mumbai police traffic department said it has published the digital maps of traffic diversions for better public understanding.

“We are publishing all the digital maps of all regions on social media so that it reaches a larger public. People can understand which road is closed or open through these videos,” said M Raamkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic. The police have also advised people to avoid commuting through their private vehicles to avoid congestion and instead commute via the local trains and buses.

Barricades at stations

As large crowds are expected to gather at railway stations like Churchgate, Charni Road, Chinchpokli, Currey Road and Dadar, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has said it will use ropes and barricades to divide the crowds. All railway passengers will be guided through megaphones to ensure that the crowd keeps moving, In addition to this the Mumbai police will keep a watch across the city with the help of 10,000 CCTV cameras.