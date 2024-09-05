Ganeshotsav 2024: Controversial Kalyan Ganesh mandal finds itself in soup again

Police yet to give it permission to play audio clip highlighting fact that women need safety not handouts

The Vijay Tarun Mitra Mandal’s pandal at Rambaug in Kalyan West on September 5. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

With just one day left for Ganesh Chaturthi, the Vijay Tarun Mitra Mandal in Rambaug, Kalyan West, is still awaiting permission from the police to play an audio clip that highlights the importance of women’s safety while referring to the financial assistance of R1,500 offered by the state government under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Kalyan is just a few kilometres from Badlapur, where massive protests, including a 10-hour rail roko, erupted after two school girls were allegedly sexually assaulted last month.

The eight-minute audio clip, which refers to recent cases of crimes against women, underscores women's need for security and employment instead of R1,500 handouts. It mentions, “Is Maharashtra’s sister, weak or strong (abala or sabala)? Does sister need protection from murder or Rs 1,500?” Vijay Salvi, chief trustee of Vijay Tarun Mitra Mandal, stated that his organisation highlights burning issues annually. “This year, Maharashtra witnessed serious cases of crime against women. While the safety of women must be ensured, the state government is handing out R1,500 to them. We believe women need to feel safe and be employed,” he said.

Salvi added, “The police had asked for some changes in the audio clip that we had originally created. We have modified it, but still, we haven’t received the go-ahead.” As it has not received a response from the police, the mandal wrote a letter to the chief minister’s and deputy chief minister’s offices as well as the police commissioner on September 2, stating that if permission was not granted in five days, they would consider themselves to have received the nod.

“We have been celebrating the festival for 61 years. Every year we speak on the current issues. The Ganesh festival was started with the aim of highlighting social and political issues. This tradition was picked up by many sarvajanik Ganesh mandals. Even if we do not get permission, we will play the clip as the festival begins on Saturday," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the mandal said their preparations had been completed. “We are only awaiting the police’s approval,” a member said. Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable told mid-day, “We are analysing the audio clip and will take a decision.”

Past controversy

In 2022, the Vijay Tarun Mitra Mandal faced police action as their pandal portrayed Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde as a rebel. To avoid a law-and-order situation, the police seized potentially offensive decorations. However, the mandal subsequently approached the Bombay High Court and was granted relief.