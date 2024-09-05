The Mumbaicha Raja mandal is known for its amazing themes every year which are mostly replicas of famous Indian places. This year, the pandal will present a replica of the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain

Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai’s favourite festival is about to begin in the next two days. Every year, Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with unparalleled vigour, with thousands of devotees thronging the Ganpati temples in Mumbai.

Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli, Parel, is one of the most popular idols and pooja mandals in the city. During the 10-day festivities of Ganeshotsav 2024, the Mumbaicha Raja pandal is likely to witness a big footfall.

Just a few lanes away from the Lalbaugcha Raja and likewise popular is the Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. Founded in 1928, this crowd-puller pandal will be celebrating its 97th Ganeshotsav this year.

The mandal is known for its amazing themes every year which are mostly replicas of famous Indian places. This year the pandal is a replica of the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, which is a Jyotirlinga.

Every year, the pandal witnesses at least 80,000-90,000 devotees, organisers said.

Ganeshotsav is one of the most vibrantly celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. Huge pandals are constructed to worship Lord Ganesha. The 10-day festival also sees lakhs of devotees bringing idols home. Ganeshotsav 2024 will begin on Saturday, September 7, and conclude on September 17.

Besides Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, Lalbaug Cha Raja, Tejukaya Cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja and Khetwadi Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is located in Lalbaug, Parel.

One can also visit the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja by train, BEST buses, cabs, own vehicles, and private cabs as well. BEST buses from Parel and Dadar railway station are easily accessible and take you to the Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh pandal.

Meanwhile, the first look of Lalbaug Cha Raja was unveiled on September 5 at 7pm.

Every year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Lalbaug Cha Raja is the most awaited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. The Lalbaughcha Raja sarvajanik pandal was founded in the year 1934 and it witnesses lakhs of devotees during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.