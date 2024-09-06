The 01181 unreserved Special Train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Saturday and arrive at Kudal at 3.30 am the next day to facilitate travel during Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities

The Central Railway (CR) will operate four additional trips of unreserved special trains from Mumbai to Kudal in Sindhudurg for Ganeshotsav 2024 to facilitate the travel of Ganpati devotees visiting their hometown.

The information on the special services are given below:

CSMT-Kudal 01181/01182 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01181 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Saturday and arrive at Kudal at 3.30 am the next day.

01182 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 4.30 pm on Sunday and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.40 pm same day.

3 Sleeper Class, 4 Chair Car coaches and 13 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

CSMT-Kudal 01103/01104 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01103 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Sunday and will arrive Kudal at 3.30 pm next day.

01104 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 4.30 am on Monday and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.40 pm same day.

4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

The trains will halr at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha. Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Kamthe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

"Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as unreserved and tickets need to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains, before the departure," a press release by CR stated.



For detailed timings and halts, commuters can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Train launched between Bandra-Goa

In August, the railways flagged off a direct train from Bandra and Borivli to Konkan and Goa to help those staying in the western suburbs. At first look, it sounds like good optics but the train ends up circling the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for multiple hours due to a lack of a clear path before it takes off just like flights hover over airports due to lack of landing space!

The train will operate bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays and start from Bandra Terminus at 6.50 am reaching Madgaon in Goa at 10 pm. During the return journey, the train will start from Madgaon (Goa) at 7.40 am and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.40 am.