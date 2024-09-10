Ganeshotsav 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray offers prayers at Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai

During his visit to the pandal, he interacted with the devotees as the pandal committee organisers gifted him an idol of lord Ganesha

Raj Thackeray. File pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai on Monday.

During his visit to the pandal, he interacted with the devotees as the pandal committee organisers gifted him an idol of lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw the participation of Bollywood actors and political leaders in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah had darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Monday during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the state.

Amit Shah visited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's official residence, Varsha Bungalow, in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. He also visited the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

