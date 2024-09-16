Breaking News
Ganeshotsav: Mumbai airport hosts vibrant celebrations with Ganpati Palkhi Parade

Updated on: 16 September,2024 11:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Mumbai airport transformed into a hub of vibrant festivities, embracing the spirit of the festival and welcoming travellers with a unique celebration

The festive atmosphere was filled with the rhythmic beats of Dhol Tasha, accompanied by energetic Lezim performances

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) buzzed with festive energy as it celebrated Ganeshotsav 2024 with a lively Ganpati Palkhi Parade at Terminal 2, the officials said on Monday.


The Mumbai airport transformed into a hub of vibrant festivities, embracing the spirit of the festival and welcoming travellers with a unique celebration.



The officials said that the special Ganpati Palkhi Parade featured the rhythmic beats of Dhol Tasha, which set a joyous tone throughout the terminal and 141 students from NRC School showcased their energetic Lezim dance performances, captivating passengers and staff alike with their lively and traditional dance moves.


The event also included the distribution of delicious laddoos, allowing everyone to enjoy a sweet taste of the festival.

 

