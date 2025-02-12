According to Dr Oak, GBS is a relatively rare, autoimmune disorder, with the most common symptoms being unusual weakness or tingling after infections

Dr Pradyumna Oak, director of Neurology, Pic/Nanavati Hospital

Dr Pradyumna Oak, director of neurology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, shares information about Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and the precautions that need to be taken.

According to Dr Oak, GBS is a relatively rare, autoimmune disorder, with the most common symptoms being unusual weakness or tingling after infections. “In this condition, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, causing weakness, starting in legs and in some cases, progressing to even paralysis. At Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, we usually treat about 2-3 cases of GBS every month. A number of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections can cause GBS but the condition cannot spread from one person to another.”

Dr Oak also said that it’s absolutely important to seek timely medical assistance as the symptoms progress over 2-4 weeks. Commonly the condition is treated with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) or plasma exchange, which can reduce the immune attack on nerves.

“The exact reason of the recent outbreak of GBS is yet to be ascertained but considering the quantum of cases a food or waterborne infection such as Campylobacter jejuni can be the possible cause. Whether the cases continue to rise will depend on how soon the cause of these infections can be located and effective preventive efforts can be made to control outbreaks” he said.

Dr Oak also said that while there is no specific demographic that is at more risk of contracting GBS, generally, people with a history of infections or in an immunocompromised state due to surgery or a chronic condition can be more at risk. “It’s essential to maintain proper hygiene to prevent any infection and seek immediate medical care to reduce further complications and optimal recovery,” he added.

Pune GBS death toll rises to 8

Another death linked to the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) was reported in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday along with six new suspected cases.

A 59-year-old man, Khandu Dasharat Mate, a resident of Sant Rohidas Nagar, Khadakwasla, passed away

at 3.37 am on Tuesday. In Pune, the death toll due to the disease now stands at eight with 203 suspected cases.

