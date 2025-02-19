GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing

Officials said that the tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, reported news agency PTI.

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, the officials said while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

Of the total 211 cases, 42 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly-added villages in the PMC area, 32 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 33 from Pune's rural parts and 10 from other districts, reported PTI.

"A total of 139 patients have been discharged so far, while 39 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 others on ventilators," a release from state health department said, reported PTI.

A total of nine deaths have occurred due to the GBS. Of these, four were confirmed GBS deaths, while five others were suspected to have succumbed to this disorder, it said.

Avoid undercooked chicken: Dy CM Ajit Pawar amid GBS outbreak

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a nerve disorder.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, which has reported the most cases in the state, Pawar addressed concerns linking the outbreak to poultry consumption, saying there was no need for culling chickens.

"Recently, a GBS outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area (in Pune). While some linked it to water contamination, others speculated it was caused by chicken consumption. After a detailed review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull poultry," Pawar said.

He advised people to ensure their food, especially chicken, is well-cooked to prevent health complications.

"Doctors also recommend that food be thoroughly cooked. The GBS situation is under control, and there is no need for culling poultry," Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)