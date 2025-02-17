The Andhra Pradesh Health Minister noted that Kamalamma died at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday while the 10-year-old boy died in a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday said that a 45-year-old woman and a minor boy have succumbed to Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune neurological disorder, in Andhra Pradesh in the past 10 days, reported news agency PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh Health Minister noted that Kamalamma died at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday while the 10-year-old boy died in a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago.

"There are 17 GBS cases now. This is a non-communicable disease with an incidence rate of up to two per one lakh population. This is not a sudden spurt of cases, this is normal," Yadav told PTI while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak.

According to Yadav, a total of 267 cases of this disease were reported in 2024 with 141 cases in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half, reported PTI.

Noting that 25 cases show up per month on an average, the minister highlighted that most of them can be handled with regular treatment while some serious cases would require immunoglobulin injections and admission to ICU.

Maharashtra's GBS tally rises to 207

The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 207 after two cases were detected, a health official said while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak.

With the addition of the two new cases on Friday, the tally of confirmed cases stands at 180, of which 20 are on ventilator support, the official said.

Meanwhile, though the official death toll remained unchanged at eight as per the state health department, a suspected fatality from the ailment was reported from Kolhapur.

A district health official said a 60-year-old woman from Changid tehsil there died on February 13.

"She suffered paralysis of the lower limbs and was first admitted to a hospital in Changid and then taken to neighbouring Karnataka. She was brought back to a hospital in Kolhapur on February 11, where she died two days later," the official said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing.

