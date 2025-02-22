She claimed that at one point, as a way of punishment, she was not allowed to use the washroom

Vasundhara Oswal

Indian-origin billionaire's daughter recalls ordeal in Ugandan jail, calls it "gross violation of human rights"

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal jailed for the alleged kidnapping and murder of her father's former employee in Uganda, who was later found alive, claimed that her more than three-week ordeal behind bars was a gross violation of human rights, PTI reported.

Last year, Vasundhara (26) was falsely charged with the kidnapping and murder of Mukesh Menaria, a former employee of her father, Pankaj Oswal. He was later found alive in Tanzania.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Vasundhara said, "I was detained for five days and thrown in prison for another two weeks. My human rights were grossly violated. They didn't let me take a shower and denied me food and water. My parents had to bribe police officers through lawyers to bring me food, water and basic necessities."

She claimed that at one point, as a way of punishment, she was not allowed to use the washroom.

Vasundhara was arrested on October 1, 2024, and was granted bail on October 21, PTI reported.

She further said that the police searched her premises without a warrant.

"When I asked them to present a search warrant, they said, 'We are in Uganda, we can do anything, you're not in Europe anymore'. They then forced me to go to Interpol with them on the pretext of meeting their director. When I didn't want to do it the same day, a male officer picked me up and threw me inside their van," she alleged.

Vasundhara also claimed that they forced her to give a statement without a criminal lawyer, PTI reported.

"We had a civil lawyer because they didn't give us time, as they said that if I didn't give a statement, then I would be held indefinitely," she said.

As per PTI, Vasundhara was detained in a cell after she gave a statement and was asked to pay USD 30,000 and present her passport for a police bond.

However, she claimed that even after submitting the necessary documents, she didn't get a police bond and was thrown back in the cell.

Vasundhara further alleged that even after producing an unconditional release order from the courts, she was detained illegally for 72 hours, PTI reported.

They later informed her that she was being charged with kidnapping and attempted murder and was taken to a lower-level magistrate court instead of a high court.

She said that she was kept in a prison for individuals arrested over petty crimes and was later shifted to a facility housing convicted murderers and human traffickers.

"I spent the next two weeks in Nakasongola prison. And even after they found that the man (Menaria) was alive, they proceeded to keep me in prison on those charges. They found him on October 10, a week or two before I got bail," she said, PTI cited.

Vasundhara managed to get bail on October 21, following attempts to sabotage her application, and she received her passport on December 10.

She alleged that the Uganda police kept the charges on her even though Menaria was found alive and later reduced the charge to misdemeanour confinement after taking money from her family, PTI reported.

"This was done basically to keep something on our heads and extort more money because the Uganda police's biggest mistake was that they didn't investigate the matter properly," she said.

Vasundhara further said that she wants the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes.

"I feel like the other governments have already automatically corrected their mistakes, and they have used the law correctly, not in a manipulative manner, to get what they want. So, this is more up to the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes towards an investor who has spent the last three years in their country building their business," she said, PTI reported.

The case against Vasundhara was dismissed on December 19, 2024.

According to PTI, Vasundhara said that she is currently reviewing all possible legal remedies at the moment for all that she went through in prison.

(With PTI inputs)