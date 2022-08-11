Breaking News
Updated on: 11 August,2022 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar , Sameer Surve | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com , sameer.surve@mid-day.com

As grand I-Day celebrations draw close, railway union miffed with Rs 38 deduction from each employee for flag cost, even as Mumbaikars call out BMC for distributing defective flags

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess

The Indian national tricolour hoisted on the window of a house in Behrampada in Bandra East in preparation for the 75th Independence Day. Pic/Nimesh Dave


The preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations are on in full swing, but the ambitious Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, has upset many citizens. Mumbaikars we spoke to are furious that the flags being distributed by the BMC for the campaign are defective. The display of a damaged or dishevelled flag is in violation of the Flag Code of India. Meanwhile, trade unions are disappointed that flags for the campaign will be purchased by deducting Rs 38 from railway employees’ salaries.

