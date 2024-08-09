Shinde said the national flag will be hoisted atop 2.5 crore houses, offices and commercial establishments in the state

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/X@mieknathshinde

Listen to this article 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has become mass movement, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has become a mass movement and invokes a spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the younger generation, reported news agency PTI.

Launching the campaign at the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India movement, Shinde said the national flag will be hoisted atop 2.5 crore houses, offices and commercial establishments in the state, reported PTI.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative which started three years ago has turned into a mass movement. It evokes a sense of nationalism and patriotism among the younger generation," he said, reported PTI.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative which began on Friday will continue till August 15, he added.

People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run-up to Independence Day on August 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

"The Quit India call given from the August Kranti Maidan was the final struggle for independence and the new generation should be made aware of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters," Shinde said, reported PTI.

Programmes like 'Tiranga March' and felicitation of freedom fighters will be held across the state, he said.

On the occasion, Shinde administered a pledge to citizens that they would hoist the national flag in their homes, and also flagged off a cyclathon and a padyatra (foot march) of students and youth, reported PTI.

Shinde paid floral tributes to martyrs at the August Kranti Maidan to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India movement.

The movement is a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from British rule.

This is the ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence.

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at the Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Swaraj India founder president Yogendra Yadav, leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) leaders, laid floral wreaths at the memorial and offered tributes at the martyrs' memorial, reported PTI.

People from all walks of life also offered floral tributes to the freedom fighters.

(With inputs from PTI)