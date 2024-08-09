Breaking News
Independence Day 2024: Third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be celebrated from Aug 9-15

Updated on: 09 August,2024 11:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A special Tiranga bike rally featuring Members of Parliament is set to take place in Delhi on August 13 at 8 am

Independence Day 2024: Third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be celebrated from Aug 9-15

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Thursday that the third edition of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign will be celebrated from August 9-15 as part of the Independence Day 2024 celebrations, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.


Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Minister said that the initiative aims to instil a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga. The Minister urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and click a selfie with the flag.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2022 has grown into a people's movement, embraced by diverse segments of society across the country. In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and 6 crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag. In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign.


The Minister further informed that all states and Union Territories are actively participating in the Independence Day 2024 celebrations, ensuring the campaign's success.

Key industry partners--e-commerce platforms, railways, civil aviation sectors, the Indian armed forces, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)--are also playing an active role in disseminating information and promoting the campaign. Self-help groups across the country are actively contributing to large-scale flag production and availability. This collaborative effort is turning the vision of honouring the national flag into reality and another milestone celebration of the people of India, he added.

The statement added that a special Tiranga bike rally featuring Members of Parliament is set to take place in Delhi on August 13 at 8 am. The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat episode' on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes to mark Independence Day 2024 and continue the tradition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' which has seen huge public participation in the last two years, the statement added.

independence day india India news national news news

