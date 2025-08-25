Rohit Pawar said he has submitted nearly 12,000 pages of evidence, including the Bivalkar family’s 1993 application, four rejection orders issued by CIDCO, reports from the Law and Judiciary Department, communications from the Urban Development Department, CIDCO resolutions, and Supreme Court affidavits

Have 'bagful of evidence' against minister Sanjay Shirsat, says Rohit Pawar on land scam allegation

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat within two days, alleging his involvement in a Navi Mumbai land allotment scam worth over Rs 1,000 crore, reported the PTI.

Rohit Pawar further claimed that during his tenure as CIDCO chairman, Sanjay Shirsat allegedly facilitated land allotment worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to a Navi Mumbai family by bypassing legal procedures, according to the news agency PTI.

Shirsat, a minister from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has not yet reacted to the fresh allegations.

Last week, however, he had asked Rohit Pawar to provide proof of irregularities during his CIDCO tenure.

Rohit Pawar said that he has submitted nearly 12,000 pages of evidence, including the Bivalkar family’s 1993 application, four rejection orders issued by CIDCO, reports from the Law and Judiciary Department, communications from the Urban Development Department, CIDCO resolutions, and Supreme Court affidavits, as per PTI.

"CIDCO rejected the Bivalkars' claims four times, in 1994, 1995, and in 2010. Yet, Shirsat, while holding office, overruled these rejections and enabled the allotment. This is a scam worth thousands of crores. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked us to produce evidence, and today, we have presented it to him. The ball is now in his court," Pawar claimed, reported news agency PTI.

He alleged that the Bivalkars had already sold the land worth Rs 5,000 crore to builders.

The NCP (SP) leader also questioned how land could be allotted while the case was pending before the Supreme Court.

"This is not only a violation of judicial orders but also a betrayal of public trust. The 61,000 sq metre plot must be frozen immediately, and the 8,000 sq metre plot already allotted to a private individual must be taken back," he demanded, reported PTI.

Hitting out at Shirsat, Pawar said, "Such a corrupt minister has no right to remain in office. If the government needs money, let it come to the treasury. Why should land worth crores be given away? We have submitted proof in writing, and if Shirsat is not removed within two days, we will decide our next course of action after Ganesh Chaturthi."

Pawar also took a swipe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for mocking his allegations.

"They say Mahadev should give us wisdom. Mahadev has indeed given us wisdom, and we have used it to expose this corruption," he said.

Earlier this month, Pawar claimed the entire episode dates back to the British era, when more than 4,000 acres of land in present-day Navi Mumbai and its surrounding areas were awarded to members of the Bivalkar family by the colonial rulers as a political grant for aiding them against the Maratha empire.

(With PTI inputs)