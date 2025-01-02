East Indians’ initiative to revive city’s villages blends tradition with urban upgrades

Mobai Gaothan Panchayat members

Listen to this article Mumbai: East Indian community launches Smart Gaothan initiative to preserve heritage x 00:00

The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), an organisation championing the cause of Mumbai’s original inhabitants or Bhoomi Putra, as they call themselves—the East Indians—has announced an ambitious “Smart Gaothan” initiative. This comprehensive plan aims to beautify, restore, and protect the city’s East Indian villages, locally known as “gaothans,” while preserving their unique cultural identity. Renowned architect Samir D’Monte is on the advisory board of MGP (that operates from Vakola, Santacruz), steering the project’s vision alongside other experts, MGP members said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage and community

MGP’s “Smart Gaothan” project outlines 11 distinct infrastructural features that reflect the East Indian community’s traditional way of life. These range from heritage arches at gaothan entrances, themed street signage, and cobblestone pathways to the preservation of communal wells—spaces integral to age-old traditions such as the pre-wedding “Umbrachapani.” Any gaothan implementing at least five of these features will be recognised as a “Certified Smart Gaothan.” Currently, over 50 gaothans are actively involved with MGP.

The members of the panchayat at one of the meetings

MGP Projects Policy and Strategy Head Gleason Barretto explained, “The Smart Gaothan will have exclusive designs and revived features. We want to create a strong gaothan identity and promote the continued existence of the East Indian community in these villages. MGP’s theme for 2025 emphasises preserving East Indian language, culture, tradition, heritage, history, and identity.”

Funding and implementation

“Each gaothan is guided locally by its sarpanch, a Gaothan Coordinator, or a local activist. Projects may be funded through a variety of channels, such as government grants like MLA, MP funds, or civic budgets (BMC), through crowdfunding initiatives led by community members, or CSR donations from private enterprises,” Barretto said.

“The MGP will provide design blueprints and advisory support to ensure uniformity and heritage authenticity across all gaothans. The unveiling of a ‘Model Gaothan,’ a showcase village that meets all 11 parameters, is set to be announced soon. These features and parameters were introduced to guide gaothans in their beautification efforts,” said Barretto.

“The idea is that when you enter a gaothan, you immediately recognise it as an East Indian settlement. The Smart Gaothan Project aims to preserve that distinct look and feel,” he added.

Beyond infrastructure

MGP’s guidelines recommend preserving and celebrating East Indian customs. These include decorating gaothans on feast days, maintaining holy crosses in their original structures, encouraging annual cultural programmes, and even promoting animal husbandry with pigs, hens, and ducks, longstanding practices in many East Indian villages. Barretto underscored that such cultural facets are vital for preserving the sense of identity and belonging within these tight-knit communities.

“The ‘Smart Gaothan’ initiative stands as a testament to a community that takes pride in its past while looking toward a vibrant, unified future,” said MGP Global Chief Alphi Dsouza.

“Through this multifaceted plan, the MGP aims to balance preserving the authenticity of East Indian gaothans with meeting the evolving needs of contemporary urban life. While infrastructural enhancements such as lantern-designed streetlights, cobblestone pathways, and art installations provide an aesthetic boost, they also ground residents in a shared sense of belonging and heritage. By blending tradition with thoughtful infrastructure, the project not only safeguards East Indian heritage but also ensures that these historic enclaves continue to thrive in the modern era,” Dsouza added.

11

No. of parameters set to judge a gaothan

Key features of the Smart Gaothan

Entrance Arch: A heritage-themed arch bearing the gaothan’s name, including its original nomenclature.

Gaothan History Board: A brief on the village’s origins, demography, and customary occupations.

Gaothan Notice Board Stand: A community board in a heritage design offering local updates as well as news from other East Indian gaothans.

Themed Signages: Traditional signage for bylanes, house numbers, and landmarks, unifying the look and feel of the village.

Special Wooden Benches: Designed to encourage social interaction among all age groups.

Community Wells Beautification: Recognising the well’s cultural significance for rituals like Umbrachapani and San Jao Festival.

Cobblestone Pathways: Aesthetically enhancing the streetscape and reflecting the village character.

Lantern-Designed Streetlights: Offering a heritage-inspired evening ambience.

House Color Scheme: Preserving the authentic exteriors through coordinated colour palettes.

Community-Themed Newsdesk: A dedicated space for residents to gather, share updates, and read local news.

Art Installations: Public art representing each gaothan’s historical occupations, such as fishing boats or farming tools, showcasing local heritage.