The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has urged citizens not to panic and said that as a precautionary measure, a 15-bed isolation ward has been set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday directed the health department in the district to remain vigilant and urged citizens not to panic amid the HMPV outbreak, an official statement said.

It said that there have been reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, and some cases have also been detected in India. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation has urged citizens not to panic.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, causing symptoms similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and cough. It is typically a seasonal illness, occurring mostly during the winter and early summer months, just like the flu, the statement said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner, Saurabh Rao, has directed the Health Department to remain vigilant. The state’s public health department has analysed the data on respiratory infections, and there has been no significant increase in the number of cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the public has been advised to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, it said.

Special ward set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane

As a precautionary measure, a 15-bed isolation ward has been set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane.

The TMC also issued a list of Do's and Dont's as part of it precautionary measure campaign against HMPV and to help prevent the spread of infection.

Do’s:

- Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing.

- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Stay away from public places if you have a fever, cough, or cold.

- Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

- Ensure proper ventilation in indoor spaces.

- Consult a doctor if you have any concerns or symptoms.

Don’ts:

- Avoid handshakes.

- Do not reuse tissues or handkerchiefs.

- Do not come into close contact with sick individuals.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth frequently.

- Do not spit in public places.

- Do not take medication without consulting a doctor.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation urges all citizens to follow these guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus and maintain public health," the statement said.