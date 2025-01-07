The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court is likely to hear the application on January 10

A lawyer on Tuesday moved the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, urging to take cognisance of concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and direct the Maharashtra government to take proactive measures, reported the PTI.

Advocate Shreerang Bhandarkar, in his plea, said the high court had in 2020 taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a similar action is now required amid the growing global and regional concerns surrounding the HMPV.

The high court is likely to hear the application on January 10.

Bhandarkar had appeared as amicus curiae (appointed by the court for assistance) in the Covid-19 plea.

In August 2020, the Nagpur bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the pandemic and had passed a slew of directions to the state government.

"The recent increase in reported cases of HMPV underscores the need for vigilance, preparedness and proactive public health measures," the application stated, according to the PTI.

It urged the high court to direct the state health department to intensify HMPV surveillance, testing and reporting and to establish a task force on emerging respiratory viruses.

The plea also sought the court to direct the government to launch public health awareness campaigns focusing on HMPV symptoms, transmission and prevention, the news agency reported.

There are currently five confirmed cases of HMPV in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus amid the HMPV outbreak, as per the PTI.

The Centre's advisory comes after as many as five cases were detected in India.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and union territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said, reported the PTI.

The meeting was attended by Health Research Department Secretary Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, (IDSP), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and State Surveillance Units of IDSP, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when five cases of HMPV were confirmed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

(with PTI inputs)